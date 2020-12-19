2 policemen and civilian accomplice arrested for attempting to sell weapons

The suspects claimed they have all caliber of weapons for sale to their customers

Two serving police officers with the Visibility Headquarters and their civilian accomplice have been arrested for attempting to sell weapons to plain-clothed police investigators at Achimota, a suburb of Accra.

Lance Corporal Emmanuel Abusah Yao, Lance Corporal Sulayman Yusuf, and Abdul Samed Yusuf, a civilian, are currently in police custody assisting with investigations.



Police investigators reveal to MyNewsGh.com that they received information that a group of men had in their possession firearms and ammunition and offering them for sale. A police team proceeded to the Achimota area where suspects Emmanuel Abusah Yao, 38 years; and Dokpor driver, 31, were met on board an unidentified taxi cab.



The police team feigned interest in the transaction as the suspects claimed they have all caliber of weapons for sale to their customers within Accra metropolis.



The suspects scheduled a date for the buyers to come for any caliber they wanted to buy and on the agreed date, the suspects contacted the police that their supplier was ready to supply the weapons to them at Alajo. The police team laid surveillance on the suspect Emmanuel Abusah Yao who met suspect Suleman Yussif at Alajo behind the Presbyterian Church.

Suspect Abdul Samed Yussif a.k.a Matata aged 40, a trader, came with his unregistered motorbike with a bag containing unregistered Taurus pistol, and offered the same for sale.



The police arrested all the suspects in the course of the transaction. A search conducted in the bag of suspect Abdul Samed Yussif alias Matata revealed 17 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 59 rounds of M16 ammunition, 38 rounds of AK 47 assault rifle ammunition, and 58 rounds of G3 ammunition. Nothing incriminating was found on the two other suspects, Yao and Sulayman.



When searches were conducted at the places of abode of all the suspects, 3 rounds of 9 mm ammunition were found in the room of Abdul Samed Yussif alias Matata at Nima gutter.



During interrogations, it came to light that Emmanuel Abusah Yao and Sulayman Yusuf are all policemen stationed at Visibility headquarters in Accra.