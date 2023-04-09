2 policemen interdicted, 6 civilians arrested for attacking officer at Kumawu

A photo of the attacked police officer

The Ghana Police Service has arrested six young men for attacking a police officer at Won Akotsosu snap checkpoint at Kumawu in the Ashanti region.

Edward Boateng, Evans Addo, Yaw Kusi, Michael Owusu, Yaw Boateng and Emmanuel Mensah have been named as the suspects by the police service.



According to the police service, one other suspect is on the run and efforts are being made to arrest him.



Meanwhile, two other police officers No. 58741 G/Constable Isaac Boiatey and No. 61963 G/Constable Evans Owusu have been interdicted for failing to rescue their colleague from the attackers though they were on duty.



In a police statement sighted by GhanaWeb, it noted that the attacked police officer sustained a knee injury and was rushed to the hospital for medical attention.



The police explained that the scuffle happened after the taxi which was overloaded with the seven young men caught the attention of one of the three Police officers who were on duty at the checkpoint.

The officer then stopped them and requested to search the car. However, the suspects in an attempt to prevent the police officer from checking the car pounced on him and attacked him.



