2 recent times uniformed policemen have been caught in 'awkward criminal' situations

The two policemen have been caught on video in very awkward situations recently

The Ghana Police Service is currently on the heels of Kwame Ato Asare Ani, a man declared wanted by the service, over what is believed to be his involvement with a policeman in an act of galamsey.

According to a report carried by GhanaWeb on Sunday, April 2, 2023, Kwame Ani, said to be the leader of a gang that has been terrorising residents in the Tarkwa enclave, had been declared wanted after a video of him and some policemen went viral.



In the video, the man is seen accosting a police officer and accusing him of attempting to arrest him after he had given him money.



The leader of the gang is then heard shouting at the policemen, saying, “You asked me to show you something, and I showed it to you. Now I ask you to drop me off from the car, and you insist that you are sending me away. Where were you sending me to? You came to demand money at the site, and we gave you everything.



“After that, I asked you to drop me off from the car and yet you insisted on sending me. So, if I had not asked someone to block the road with a motorbike you would have sent me away.”



The confrontation between the gang leader and a member of the group of police officers, seen beside a patrol car, appeared to have happened in what looked like a forest.



As the confrontation raged on, the leader of the gang is heard shouting various commands at his group while the police officers were on their knees, pleading.



“Kwame we beg you,” one of the officers said as he held on to his rifle from being taken away from him by the gang leader.

Subsequently, the Ghana Police Service released a statement in which it said it had arrested some four men on March 28 after the Axim Divisional Police Patrol Team reported an attack on them by a gang.



According to the police, it also conducted a search at the residence of Kwame Asare, where some weapons and other items were retrieved.



“On March 9, this year, the Axim Divisional Police Patrol team reported an attack on the team by a gang that seized the magazine of a Service rifle together with some mobile phones belonging to the Police officers.



“An intelligence operation was immediately launched after the report to get the suspects arrested.



“On March 28, 2023, after about three weeks of the intelligence operation, four men, Kojo Siah alias Mozey; Emmanuel Mensah alias Kofi Asamoah, Maxwell Cudjoe and Agyabu Haruna Dissawu were arrested for their suspected involvement in the attack.



“A search conducted at the residence of Kwame Ato Asare Ani, the prime suspect, who is still on the run, led to the retrieval of three pump-action shotguns.



“Also, one pump-action shotgun, machetes and eight BB refilled cartridges were retrieved from the suspect’s unregistered Honda CRV vehicle. Other items retrieved from the suspects include two live refilled BB cartridges and one unregistered motorbike,” the police statement said.

This would be the second time a uniformed policeman has been caught on camera in an awkward situation, in very recent times.



Watch the viral video below:







Policeman caught by chief smoking 'weed'



On Friday, January 20, 2023, GhanaWeb reported on how a uniformed police officer was caught in the act of smoking ‘weed’ in a community in Akim Etwereso, in the Eastern Region of Ghana.



The unidentified police officer was caught by the chief of the community, only referred to as Daasebre in the video.



In a video credited to Angel TV, the police officer was initially seen and heard pleading with the chief and some men he appeared on the scene with.

But in a very quick turn of events, the police officer switched moods after he had been confronted with the facts of having been caught red-handed.



This also follows an attempt by the policeman to deny having been smoking ‘weed’ when he was caught.



“That what? What kind of big offense are you talking about? So will you arrest me, or add this one to me? What are you telling me? I don’t go that way? Do you know where I’m from and the work I came to do here? Or do you think I’m only at the barrier? And you are telling me that you’ll arrest me?



“Are you done arresting the folks in this village?” the visibly angry policeman burst out.



Expressing shock at his reaction, the chief, in a very calm way, addressed the questions of the policeman by asking him if he was aware of the directives he (the chief) had issued in his town.



“Hear me; the people I am walking with are with the National Security… the statement you made that ‘have we finished arresting the people of this community’ is very unfortunate. Do you know the instructions I have issued in this community?” he quizzed the policeman.



The policeman then pleaded for mercy, acknowledging to the chief that he was at fault, while apologising for the way he spoke earlier.

The chief of the community has since vowed to ensure that he reports the behaviour of the policeman to the Inspector General of Police, COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.







Watch the latest edition of People & Places below:















