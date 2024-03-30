2 reportedly dead in gory accident at Sokoban in Kumasi

A photo from what is believed to be the accident scene

Two persons have been reported dead in an accident at Sokoban in Kumasi.

According to reports from sections of the media, the accident happened as a result of the failed brakes of a van that rammed into another van.



One of the deceased persons is believed to be a middle-aged woman who tried to escape the accident by jumping out of the car.



However, luck eluded her because the car somersaulted and landed on her as a result.

The other victim is said to have sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead.



Five others who were also in the van sustained various degrees of injuries.