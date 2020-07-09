General News

2 students isolated, over 260 contacts exposed to Wesley High Coronavirus

Over 260 persons have been identified as contacts who got close to a student who tested positive for Covid-19 at the Konongo Wesley High School in the Ashanti Region.

Municipal Chief Executive for Asante Akyem Central, Susan Akomea (Hon) said two other students were held in isolation with their samples taken for testing.



“As we speak over 260 samples have been sent for testing… Obviously samples of his colleagues in the classroom, dormitories and close teachers needed to be tested,” the Municipal Chief Executive explained in an interview with Virgin City Radio.



COVID-19 at Konongo Wesley High



The student was earlier rushed to the Konongo Government Hospital after showing symptoms of the virus, but was diagnosed with malaria and asked to return home.



He is reported to have left on his own to travel from Konongo to Kumasi only to find out that he is COVID-19 positive.

There were concerns earlier that the student, who has since not been isolated, could put the lives of his siblings at risk as samples of his mother, have already been sent for testing.



Health officials and school authorities have already been blamed for not handling the issue properly as calls for a shutdown of the school begin to gather momentum.



MCE calls for calm



Reacting to the development, Mrs. Akomea ruled out a possible closure of the school but cautioned residents to adhere to safety protocols outlined by the government.



“Right now the school has two holding centers,” she told Dailymailgh.com, adding, “We are not closing down the school at the moment, it is possible the victim may have carried the disease from home. We should not be too alarmed, we have to adhere to the safety protocols, in this situation school children are at risk.”

