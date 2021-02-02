20 coronavirus cases recorded in schools in Ghana – GHS

Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has said twenty schools in Accra have recorded cases of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the Upper West and Western regions, there has been a limited outbreak of the virus, Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye has said.



He noted that students affected with the virus are currently in isolation and contact tracing is ongoing to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.



Addressing journalists at a press conference held in Accra Tuesday, February 2, 2021, the health practitioner said, “We still have limited outbreak of COVID-19 cases in schools across the country. We’ve had some cases in Upper West, Western, and Greater Accra. Greater Accra has cumulatively reported about 20 cases in a couple of schools and the contact tracing and isolation are currently ongoing.”

As of Tuesday, February 2, 2021, the country has recorded 772 new cases and the number of deaths has seen a sharp increase.



The death toll is now at 424.



