20-year-old man’s head chopped off in a ghastly accident

Two people died in the accident

Two people are reportedly dead after they were involved in an accident at Akyem-Bomso in the Eastern Region.

One of them had his head chopped off in the accident which occurred on Sunday.



A statement issued by the Asuom District Police Command said that the police were called to the scene a few minutes after the accident to help rescue the victims.



The police found one Royal Motorbike with registration number M 21 GR 9666 and an unregistered one.

Victims, Michael Asante,18, Samuel Nuamah, 17 and Andrew Keddeh, 20 who were on separate bikes sustained varying degrees of injuries.



They were treated and discharged at the Twapease health centre.