2014 GMB queen donates PPEs in Tamale

Baci called for more education in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

Winner of 2014 Ghana’s Most Beautiful, Abigail Baciara Bantie, who goes by the stage name Baci, has called for more education in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

She noted most Ghanaians are still ignorant about the existence of the virus.



Queen BACI made this call when she presented some personal protective equipment (PPEs) to the chiefs and people of Tamale.



As the country battles the virus, many individuals and organizations have donated PPEs to support the fight.



BACI is not left out.



She started a campaign to educate and distribute PPEs to market women in the northern part of the country.



She has distributed over 2,500 PPEs so far in the Upper West and Northern regions.

In Tamale, she made a donation of over 1,500 FDA-approved masks from Key Textiles, 20 Veronica buckets, two boxes of Pure Hand sanitizers, tissue paper and hand washing soap.



Presenting the items to the Dakpema of Tamale, Naa Bawa Fuseini, BACI called for more education on coronavirus.



She is optimistic the rate of spread will minimize when education is intensified.



She called on all to come on-board to fight the pandemic.



“Most people do not still believe that the pandemic is real hence the need for all to come on-board to offer support to fight the pandemic.”



Commenting on the gruesome murder of a 90-year-old woman at Kafaba, BACI described the action as unfortunate, barbaric and horrifying.

She called for the arrest of the perpetrators.



“As a woman, I see the actions of the spiritualist and the people of Kafaba as inhumane and join the calls for justice.”



The Dakpema of Tamale, Naa Bawa Fuseini, expressed gratitude to BACI and her sponsors.



He admonished all to adhere to all COVID-19 protocols.

