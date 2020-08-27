General News

2016 elections: Mahama called me for help but it was too late – Opambour

Founder of the Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, Rev Opambour Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Rev Opambour Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, founder of the Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre in Kumasi, claims John Dramani Mahama and his campaign team members called on him for spiritual assistance prior to the 2016 elections but could not offer any because he (Opambour) had encountered the New Patriotic Party (NPP) already.

In his recent sermon, the preacher touted that he helped the NPP and its candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo win the presidential seat.



“When the NDC called on me for help, I made it clear to them that I had already handed over the presidential seat to the NPP so they were going to lose the elections,” the pastor trumpeted.



The ‘nation’s prophet’ as he chooses to call himself was making a submission on how the ruling NPP has neglected him despite the role he played in the victory of the party.



His junior pastor who was on set with him told the story of how the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its flagbearer John Mahama approached the outfit to help them retain power, only to be told he was late.



“The NPP should have at least provided you with 5 to 6 Land-Cruisers after all you’ve done for the party…,” said the junior pastor. “When the NDC visited you, you were wearing an NPP branded outfit, Appiah Stadium was present; you said that you had given the seat to the NPP…”

“I remember President Mahama called me, wanting to speak to you (Rev Opambour) but you even declined to see him adding that the seat had been given to the opposition party. At the time he (Mr. Mahama) was preparing for a rally at Sunyani, they were in office at the time.”



Ghana has witnessed several men of God predicting victory for the two major political parties in the country.



Prophet Nigel Gaisie of the Prophetic Hill Church on August 26, 2020, through a Facebook post, prophesied that ex-president John Dramani Mahama of the NDC will be victorious in the December poll.



Interestingly, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International insists victory is NPP’s.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.