2019 Miss Malaika winner, Akuma Mama Zimbi feature in The Bridal Journey

Sara the Dressmaker a fashion design house specialized in couture has introduced its 2021 collections in a campaign dubbed The Bridal Journey.
The Bridal Journey showcases the brides choice of dresses for each stage of wedding process. It shows the traditional dress, the bridal robe, the mothers dress and the ball gown.
The Bridal Journey features Miss Malaika 2019 Phylis Vesta Boison as the Bride and Akumaa mama Zimbi (AMZ) as the mother of the brides.
The two celebrities modelled some creative designs by Sara the Dressmaker.
The designer calls the ball gown, one-piece Corset Batavia Lettuce Ball Gown. It took 35 days of hardwork, 2000 yards of horsehair, 165 bridal organdy, 48 yards of bridal Satin to finish the gown
According to Creative Director Sarah Abbey her inspiration came from the beauty of nature. Sarah maintains that God is the best designer. She got the idea from the leafy plant lettuce, the sea waves and the peacock.
The ivory ball gown has the nature of the lettuce and ball nature of the gown is similar to a peacock when it spreads its wind
Sara the Dressmaker continues to dazzle its followers with contemporary and traditional designs. Bridal Journey is expected to be a quarterly event in Ghana
- Sulley Muntari ready to accept 'reasonable salary' and sign for Kaizer Chiefs
- Jonathan Mensah won't rule out return to Europe
- Godfred Donsah nets debut goal for Rizespor in away draw against Ankaragucu
- Besiktas yet to make a decision on Bernard Mensah’s future at the club
- Jordan Ayew wins Man of the Match award in Crystal Palace win at Brighton
- Read all related articles