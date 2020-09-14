Regional News

2020 BECE: 3 pregnant girls among over 2,000 candidates in Jomoro

Mr. George Yakom, Municipal Exams Coordinator

Correspondence from Western Region:

Three Junior High School students are among the over 2,000 candidates sitting for the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region.



Mr. George Yakom, Municipal Exams Coordinator disclosed this to GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent in an interview on Sunday, September 13, 2020.



According to him, even though the total number of teenage pregnancies recorded this year is low, he prays that zero cases would be recorded in the subsequent years.



''98% of such teenage pregnancies are always recorded in the coastal areas. Enough education on teenage pregnancies and early marriages has been done for the students, and this happens every year by the Municipal Girl Child Coordinator, Ms. Lousa Arde but I am confident that in the subsequent years we shall record zero cases,'' he added.



95 schools registered for the 2020 BECE in the Municipality and out of this number, 51 are Public Schools and 44 are Private Schools.

A total of 2,382 candidates are expected to write this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region. Out of the total number, 1,214 candidates are males and 1,168 candidates are females.



The total number of public school candidates is 1,612, out this number, 815 are males and 797 are females.



On the other hand, the number of private school candidates is 770, out of this number, 399 are males and 371 are females.



According to the Exams Coordinator, enough briefing sessions have been done for the invigilators and supervisors.



He, however, cautioned all invigilators and supervisors to be cautious and continue to protect the high earned image of the Municipal.

''Even though we are not in normal times, parents should not panic. Strict measures on COVID-19 safety protocols have been put in place to ensure that our candidates write the exams and return to the house healthy."



He seized, the opportunity to wish all candidates the best of luck in their exams.



''I would like to use this opportunity to wish our dear students who are about to start their BECE the best of luck in their examination.



"I know and believe that they have prepared themselves very well to meet the task ahead of them. May the good Lord protect and guide them,'' he concluded.

