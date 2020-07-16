General News

2020 BECE results could be the worst ever - UPP Chair

File Photo of BECE students

Acting Chairman for the United Peoples Party (UPP), Kenneth Nana Kwame Asamoah, has predicted that the 2020 BECE results could be the worse in history due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to him, the psychological effect of the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak on schools will have serious impact on students, thereby affecting their grades.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s Ghana Nie hosted by Nana Owusu Nkrumah, the UPP chairman called on government and the Education Ministry to put proper measures in place to avert any academic disaster.

“I cannot say no one should go to school but the timing is wrong particularly when many students are contracting the virus. Out of fear of contracting the virus, the students may not concentrate on their exams which could lead to mass failure,”, he explained.

