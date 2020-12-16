2020 BECE results released

File photo of BECE students in an examination hall

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the 2020 BECE results.

WAEC in a statement said: “They wish to inform its publics that it has released provisional results of candidates who sat for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for School Candidates, 2020. The Council will despatch the results to the schools through ‘the Metropolitan/Municipal/District Directors of Education. Meanwhile, the Council has hosted the results online and candidates who so desire may access their results at the Council’s website."



A total of 531,707 candidates made up of 269,408 males and 262,299 females sat for the examination. This figure is 2.78% higher than the 2019 candidature Of 517,332.



The candidates were from a total of 17,436 schools and the examination was administered at 2,012 centres. Out of the total number of candidates who initially registered, 1.59% were absent.



Following the conclusion of investigations into cases of examination malpractice detected during the conduct of the examination, The Final Awards and Examiners’ Appointment Committee for the BECE has approved:



(1) Cancellation of the Subject Results of 417 candidates for bringing foreign material into the examination hall and engaging in collusion.

(2) Cancellation of the Entire Results of 44 candidates for bringing mobile phones into the examination hall.



(3) Withholding of the Subject Results of 977 candidates pending the conclusion of investigations into various cases of alleged examination malpractice.



According to WAEC, the withheld results of candidates may be cancelled or released based on the outcome of investigations.



It added: “The Council wishes to express its most sincere appreciation to all stakeholders, especially the Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service, the Security Agencies, Supervisors, Invigilators, Examiners and all who in various ways supported it in the successful conduct of the examination and release of results.”