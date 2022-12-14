2020 Election Petition: Sanction NDC lawyers – NPP to GBA

Richard Ahiagbah, Director of Communications NPP

The Communications Director for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, is calling on the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) to take action by sanctioning the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) lawyers for leading an election petition charge built on lies and fabrications.

This call comes on the back of a leaked audio in which the current NDC General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia was heard confessing to some party delegates in the Ashanti Region that the NDC had to contest the 2020 election results in court without the collated results because its IT system crashed.



Mr Ahiagbah made the call in a statement dated Wednesday, December 14, 2022.



He said it was unfortunate and a waste of the court’s time as well as a waste of individual resources.

He believes sanctioning the lawyers will help curb or stop further incidences such as this and bring sanity into the political atmosphere in connection to election disputes in the country.



He also admonished members of all political parties to have their facts right and intact before engaging in legal battles so as not to drag any government backwards.