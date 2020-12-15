2020 Election petition: The court of public opinion will be our judge - NDC

File: NDC flag

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed that it has no confidence in the judicial system as it prepares to file an election petition. However, the party will take a legal action for the purpose of the judgement by the “court of public opinion”.

Member of the party’s legal team, Abraham Amaliba speaking to Happy FM’s Sefa Danquah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show stated: “We have no confidence in the court. If you look at the case we submitted concerning the use of birth certificate in the voters’ registration, all Ghanaians thought that for that one, it will be ruled in our favour because it concerned the birth certificate.



However, how they ruled on that issue made our birth certificate useless. Some expressed that as a party that loves the people of the country, we must go back to the supreme to engage them so that they can restore that document. And that document was not for the NDC but for all Ghanaians. But the way we were treated in court has made some think that if they treated us this way, how much more an election petition”.



Abraham Amaliba noted that despite the obstacle they foresee, they are relentless in their decision to present their evidence in court for Ghanaians to judge for themselves.



“Some are claiming we have no evidence but you don’t show your evidence on the radio. The only place you can show your evidence is in court. It is true that in the court we don’t have confidence in them. But you can go to court with your evidence there and let the courts decide the way they want you to decide.

Just like how Ghanaians reacted to the judiciary when they ruled on the birth cert, if we have the evidence and they still want to judge against us, the people of Ghana will then judge the true side between the court and the NDC”.



The Electoral Commission on 9th December, 2020 declared President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the President-elect. However, the flagbearer of the opposition NDC, John Dramani Mahama has said that he will not accept the results as he describes it as “fictitious”.



The NDC has hinted that it will take legal steps to make sure the results are reversed.