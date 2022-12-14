2020 Elections: Asiedu Nketiah cites Dr. Bawumia for blame in NDC's collation inefficiency

Asiedu Nketiah and Dr Bawumia

The General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has mentioned Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in his justification of the NDC's inability to collate the 2020 elections results.

In a viral audio of Asiedu Nketiah, who is campaigning to unseat Samuel Ofosu Ampofo as National Chairman of the NDC, is heard making stunning revelations to party faithful, on reasons his party, in reality, did not have a collated results, contrary to what it told the nation.



The NDC General Secretary is heard in the audio putting the blame squarely on Dr. Bawumia, on the basis of an allegation that the man the NDC party hierarchy appointed to head its IT Department, is friends with the Vice President.



"When Griffiths (NDC's Director of IT) was named, Joshua Akamba raised objections and alleged that he has a good relationship with Dr. Bawumia so we should be very careful. But we went on and approved him. To our surprise, during the collation of the 2024 election results, after collating 5 regions, he told us the system for collation has crushed."



Asiedu Nketiah had told his audience that as a matter of fact, the NDC could not collate the 2020 election results and did not actually have collated results to support their claim that they had won the Presidential elections.



"So the truth is that as a result of this, we did not have collated results to challenge the electoral commission. Our survey in region to region suggested we had won. Even if we didn't win, Akufo-Addo did not win too. The worst case scenario should have been a second round but where was the proof?"



"So when we decided to go to court, we decided to do a manual collation by sending people to go round and pick pink sheets. The chairman (Ofosu Ampofo) said he would supervise that so he went in for some university students. When it was time for me to go into the box and defend our case, they gave me some results which would have embarrassed me if I had used them in the witness box," said Asiedu Nketiah.

"In Ghana, people know that if you need people with deep knowledge in electoral matters, if I'm not first, I will be second. So how could I embarrass myself to go and defend with figures that are not defensible? I would not be party to this disgrace so clearly, we couldn't have gone to court with those figures."



He continued: "They said we should proceed to Lawyer Tsikata and we went to him and dumped the figures on him. He also went through them and the next day, he told us that if these are the figures for court, then we should go and look for another lawyer and he won't be part of it. He said we won't be successful with these figures, and advised that since we believe we won, we should rather make a case against the electoral commission and get them to make their figures available."



"This is why when I went to court and they asked me about my collated results, I told them I didn't come with any results. I told them the truth."



The startling revelation by Asiedu Nketiah, deeply contradicts the strong claim by the NDC, including by former President Mahama that he won the elections and they had evidence to prove it.



After the former President Mahama and the NDC petitioned the Supreme Court, they were found wanting as they had no collated results to back their claim.