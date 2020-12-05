2020 Elections: Don’t be an ungrateful voter – Razak Opoku begs Ghanaians

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

Razak Kojo Opoku, the leader of the Concerned Voters Movement has admonished Ghanaians to be guided by the hardships they endured in the erstwhile John Mahama administration as they cast their votes on Monday, December 7, 2020.

Razak said on Okay FM that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo came to rescue Ghanaians from the adversity the Mahama government inflicted on the country.



He asked Ghanaians to show appreciation to the Nana Akufo-Addo by voting massively for President Akufo-Addo and all NPP members of parliaments.



He said that against the wishes of NPP and detractors, Nana Akufo-Addo implemented far-reaching and life-changing policies.



He mentioned a number of programs executed by the government which have impacted positively on the average Ghanaian.

“Remember and do not forget the passion, long-suffering, perseverance and commitment that Akufo-Addo went through to give you Free SHS, Free Water, Free Electricity, Ambulances, Solved Dumsor, NABCO, Planting for food And jobs, 1 District 1 Factory, Zongo Development Fund, Restored Allowances for Teacher's and Nursing Trainees, lasting peace in the Dagbon Kingdom, he said.



“Don't be an ungrateful voter. Remember and do not forget to reward President Akufo-Addo and NPP Parliamentary Candidates on the December 7th by massively voting for NPP”.



He urged the electorates to remember the president’s position on the ballot sheet and vote for him.



The victory of Akufo-Addo and NPP Parliamentary Candidates depend on your precious votes. Vote number 1 to safeguard and consolidate the progress made so far under Akufo-Addo's Government.

