2020 Elections: Here is why Jean Mensa is trending on social media

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa is trending on all social media platforms after declaring the winner of Ghana’s 2020 elections.

The EC chairperson at about 6:00 GMT with the veto invested in her declared the incumbent, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the president-elect of the Republic of Ghana.



Nana Akufo-Addo polled 6,730,413, representing 51.595% while John Mahama garnered 6, 214, 889 representing 47.366% in the 8th election in the 4th Republic that had a dozen candidates.



Following the declaration of the results, Jean Mensa has been trending for all the reasons.



Whiles others are congratulating her bravery to announce the winner amidst all the controversies, others are also hailing her for making the female gender proud.



One tweet read, “The Kente fabric the EC chairwoman Jean Mensa wore today is called Nyakonton [God's eye or Rainbow. It signifies beauty and uniqueness. The EC chairwoman exploring her beauty with brain in a unique way.”

