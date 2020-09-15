General News

2020 Elections: I’ll pay GH¢100,000 to seal my candidature – Akua Donkor

Akua Donkor, Presidential Candidate of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP)

The founder and leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Madam Akua Donkor says she is ready to pay up the GH¢100,000 for nomination forms in her presidential bid.

She claimed since the said amount ostensibly represents the entry requirement into the race, she has no option than to cough up the whopping GH¢100,000 to seal her candidature in the 2020 Presidential elections.



“I thank Jean Mensa a lot for giving me the opportunity to stand. Unlike her predecessor, Charlotte Osei, Jean Mensa has endued me with favour. The former threw me out of the race after all the efforts I made to meet the requirements,” she praised EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa on Ghana Kasa on Agoo TV/Kasapa 102.5 Fm.



Presidential candidates readying themselves to contest in the upcoming December 7 general elections will be required to pay a whopping GH¢100,000 for nominations forms.



Parliamentary candidates on the other hand will pay GH¢10,000. Both forms are to be accessed on the Electoral Commission website.

The Commission at a press conference on Monday stated that the candidates after purchasing their forms are required to submit them from October 5 to 9 between 9-1pm and 2-5pm each day.



In a bid to comply with COVID-19 protocols, candidates may be accompanied by ONLY 5 of their supporters when submitting the forms to Electoral Commission.



A total of 29 political parties are in the EC’s books this year.

