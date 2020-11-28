2020 Elections: Vote wisely – Dapaah

Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah

The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah has called on Ghanaians to vote wisely as the country goes to the polls on 7th December 2020 to elect its President and 275 parliamentarians.

According to her, it is important to ensure and secure the peace and harmony enjoyed and envied by many African countries on the continent.



“Let us go out in our numbers to vote wisely on 7th December 2020 to continue to enjoy peace and harmony as we transform the economy,” she charged.



Ms Dapaah made the appeal at the Thanksgiving Service of the Jospong Group of Companies in Accra on 27th November 2020 at the forecourt of the company.



The Thanksgiving service was on the theme: “Celebrating the goodness of the lord” to appreciate the unflinching goodness of the Lord for successes chalked by the entities under the group in 2020.



Ms Dapaah used the occasion to reiterate the Nana Akufo-Addo’s government’s commitment to continue to support private businesses and its resolve to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa.



She also lauded the Jospong Group for their huge support to her Ministry and prayed they continue to collaborate to keep Ghana clean and free from filth.

Delivering the sermon at the thanksgiving service, Revered Lawrence Tetteh, a renowned international evangelist admonished politicians to always seek the face of God than seeking the favour of men.



According to him, as the nation goes to the polls on 7th December 2020, it is important for all politicians to draw closer to God, listen and acknowledge God in all their campaigns and tours.



“Most politicians nowadays are not seeking the face of the Almighty but rather doing everything to get the favour of men”, he bemoaned.



Such actions he described as worrying and dangerous to the peace and harmony enjoyed in the country.



Preaching further, he pointed out that, a prayerless country is useless and always have crises and challenges hence called on all and sundry to intercede on behalf of Ghana.



Rev Tetteh also called for peace as Ghana goes to the polls to select yet again a leader to govern the country for the next four years.

For his part, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Chairman of Zoomlion and Jospong Group of Companies thanked former Presidents, JJ Rawlings, JA Kufuor, JEA Mills, JD Mahama and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for their unparalleled support over the years to the company.



He also used the occasion to thank the staff for the passion they have attached in the execution of their work and lauded the Sanitation Minister for her support for the company.



The Sanitation Select Committee of Parliament who were duly represented, were also appreciated for their immense support to the Jospong Group.



The CEO concluded by calling on all and sundry to go to the polls on December 7 in decorum and help to continue to deepen Ghana’s democracy.