2020 Polls: Bono Regional Police identifies 7 communities as flashpoints

The Police addressing the media

Correspondence from Bono Region:

The Bono Regional Police Command has identified seven communities as flashpoints in the region ahead of the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary polls.



The seven communities are Banda Ahenkro, Nkrankwanta, Drobo and Japekrom, Sampa, Nsoatre and Berekum.



This came to light during a media engagement organised by the Bono Police Command in Collaboration with the Bono Regional Chapter of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA).



According to the Bono Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Inspector Kingsley Augustine Oppong, the police are well prepared for any eventuality that may crop up.



He disclosed that they are not taking chances as they have different measures in place to ensure that there is peace before, during, and after the elections.



“As police we have planned far in advance not to allow anything to happen before the command would take a decision. We have despatched some plain cloth men into the communities. From the intelligence we are gathering we are on the right course”.

He warned that his outfit will deal ruthlessly with trouble makers in these areas and urged residents to be law-abiding in order to preserve the peace in the region.



“Those Guys who think are bad guys and who are watching should be warned, we are saying let's go into the elections intact and come and live in peace. Whoever would be recalcitrant would be dealt with according to the law.”



Meanwhile, the Bono Regional Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Ms Doris Gbongbo, has started sensitization programmes in the various identified flashpoints to ensure there is peace before, during, and after the elections.



The Ghana Police Service has identified a number of violent prone areas spread across the country ahead of the December 7, elections.



The 4,098 vicinities categorised into key flashpoints are to guide in the tactical arrangements and deployments in all the 16 regions.