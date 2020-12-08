2020 Polls: EC to declare results 5pm today

Jean Adukwei Mensa, EC chair

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has indicated its readiness to declare the results for the presidential polls at 5 pm on Tuesday.

The EC has maintained its commitment to announce results within 24 hours after the close of polls on Monday.



The announcement of the results will take place at the Accra International Conference Center.



The EC in a statement on Monday said the collation of results is running smoothly across the country.



"The Electoral Commission informs the general public that the process of collating election result at all constituency and regional collation centres is currently ongoing in the presence of political party agents."



The elections management body has also stated that its National Collation Centre in Accra is only receiving collated Presidential election results from 16 regions as opposed to results from 275 constituencies as has been the case in the past.

"As such, we urge the Public and Stakeholders to remain calm and patient. The Commission will release all the certified results as soon as they are received", the EC said.



Follow the livestream below:







You can also watch our earlier coverage below.



