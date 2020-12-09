2020 Polls: Premature congratulatory messages out of order – PPP to political parties

Brigitte Dzogbenuku is the Presidential candidate for the Progressive People's Party

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has described the premature congratulatory messages sent by political parties to the Presidential Candidate of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as “out of order” and urged all to desist from doing so until the Electoral Commission (EC) declares a winner for the December 7 polls.

This follows the Great Consolidated Popular Party’s (GCPP), Dr Henry Herbert Lartey’s phone call to President Akufo-Addo to “congratulate him on his victory in the presidential election”



A statement issued by the PPP and signed by its 2020 Presidential Candidate Brigitte Dzogbenuku on Wednesday, 9 December 2020, expressed its concern “about the outcome of the 2020 Presidential race and the delay declaring a winner.”



The PPP further expressed its concern “about the various allegations of violence and possible fraud” and placed on record that it “shall be the first to congratulate the EC's declared winner of the Presidential race.”



It noted that in this regard, “premature congratulations are out of order, particularly at this time when the election is too close to call" and advised that “Let us desist from this practice. It has a tendency to promote instability in our dear nation.”

The PPP encouraged the “EC to thoroughly review all allegations of criminality and electoral infractions, and to calm the tensions in the nation by announcing figures that reflect the true will of the people.”



It further advised, “all security services to act in the interest of the people of Ghana, and not for or against any political party.”



The statement also called on all “Ghanaians to be vigilant and awake by protecting the dignity of our electoral system, while at the same time being mindful that all actions taken in this critical period should contribute to preserving peace and stability in Ghana."



At a press conference held at midnight on Wednesday, 9 December, the EC assured Ghanaians that the results of the polls would be released during the day.