General News

2020 Polls: We’II deal with political parties that will foment trouble - IGP

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) James Oppong-Boanuh has warned the police will deal with ruthlessly with political parties that will foment trouble in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.

He has, therefore, asked political parties to ditch such plots.



According to him, political parties must only resort to the laws that regulate the mandate state agencies rather than resort to lawlessness, when they feel aggrieved.



Mr Oppong-Boanuh was speaking at a meeting with executives of political parties on June 25, 2020.

In his remarks, he said the IGP said “we will be ready to deal with whoever perpetrates any of these actions.”



About 15 political parties were present at the meeting and they include the New Patriotic Party (NPP), National Democratic Congress (NDC), the Convention People’s Party (CPP), and twelve others.

