2020 Volta Regional Best Cocoa Farmers receive awards

Each awardee received items and equipment including a tricycle

Cocoa farmers who excelled in the Volta Region in the 2020 National Farmers Day celebrations have received their award packages.

The awardees are Mr. Allih Malik, Regional Best Cocoa Farmer, Mr. Samuel Ameko, Regional Young Promising Cocoa Farmer, and Madam Barbara Ayiti, Most Enterprising Woman Cocoa Farmer.



Each awardee received a motor king tricycle, set of protective clothing, dual-purpose motorised slasher/pruner, and quantities of insecticides and fungicides which would cover a maximum of 25 acres of farms.



The rest are a dozen of reusable COCOBOD branded nose masks, 4.5 litres of hand sanitizers, and a carton of Carbolic soaps.



Mr. Linus Kofi Fiakeye, Volta Regional Manager in charge of Cocoa Health and Extension Division presented the items to the award winners and congratulated them for their hard work.



He said some items which were not part of the items the awardees were supposed to receive would be worked on.



"We identified that three items are not part and we have sent a report to draw Management's attention for them to be brought back."

Mr. Fiakeye said the items are a motorised sprayer, a plaque, and a carton each of "Royale" and 25g chocolate.



Mr. Samuel Ameko, described the award as fulfilling for him as a farmer and expressed gratitude to the Ghana Cocoa Board.



He said they were looking forward to the missing items being worked on quickly to help them expand their farms.



Madam Barbara Ayiti, thanked the government for initiatives to support farmers.



The 2020 National Farmers Day celebrations were held in Techiman in the Bono East Region.