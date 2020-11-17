2020 WASSCE: WAEC explains why some results were cancelled

File photo of students taking exams

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has revealed why it cancelled the results of some 2,283 candidates who sat for this year’s WASSCE exams.

According to the Council, students whose results were cancelled went against regulations and brought foreign materials to the examination hall.



The head of Public Affairs for WAEC Mrs Agnes Teye-Cudjoe said,” they brought foreign materials such as pieces of papers, notebooks and others to the examination hall”.



Students who engage in exam malpractices have their papers and results cancelled once they are detected, she stated.



“If your paper was cancelled and you haven’t been barred then you can rewrite,” he explained.



In an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, she made it clear that “most of the malpractices happened at the exams centres and some were detected while marking.”



She indicated that the examiners have been trained to detect those who engaged in the exam malpractices “and that is how the few were detected during marking”.

She added that the Council is doing its best and will continue to do its work diligently and proceed with the process of investigation as soon as possible.



On her account, 384 candidates had their results withheld because they want to hear the candidates out before any action is taken towards them.



”We have called them to come for questioning,” she said.



She hopes that in about a month’s time the council would have finished its investigation in order for the candidates to know if they stand a chance of writing the exam again in the near future.



