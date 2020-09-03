Regional News

2020 Year of Roads: Work on Klefe Second Town to Ziavi road ongoing

Correspondence from Volta Region:

The construction of the Klefe Second Town to Ziavi road is currently progressing steadily.



The upgrading of the road is inclusive of the government’s “2020 year of roads” initiative which seeks to get roads in the country constructed or upgraded.



A visit by GhanaWeb Volta Regional correspondent to Klefe, a cocoa farming town in the Ho Municipality showed the extent of work done so far on the Klefe Second Town to Ziavi road by the contractor, Senam Ghana Limited.



As at the time of GhanaWeb's visit on Saturday, August 8, 2020, construction of the drainage system on the road was ongoing.



Dzigbordi Dzanku, a labourer who spoke to GhanaWeb in an interview explained that the contractor of the road is optimistic about completing the road by the end of 2020, hence a reason they work 7 days in the week.

He continued that contractor initially wanted to complete the project within seven months but due to some challenges, that plan could not be realized.



An attempt by GhanaWeb to get the foreman who oversees the execution of the project to speak proved futile.



In October 2019, the Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa cut the sod for the commencement of the project.



Watch the video below:





