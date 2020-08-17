General News

2020 campaigns must not be centered on trivialities – Kwaku Azar

Prof Stephen Kwaku Asare

Legal luminary and an accounting professor, Stephen Kwaku Asare alias Kwaku Azar is worried that the campaigns ahead of the 2020 polls will be centred around trivial issues when they are more important things to discuss.

He fears what he described as the burning issues that impoverish voters could be relegated to the background while the non-essentials are given prominence.



In his view, the citizenry must “force political parties to debate reforms intended to make the political and governance systems more representative, more transparent, more meritocratic, more accountable and more development-oriented”



He wrote on social media “When you get past the noise, you come to the inevitable conclusion that our politics has been reduced to spoils and patronage. No other way to put it!

Our politics does not work for most of the people and it is too permissive in allowing a few undeserving people to take too much from the national treasury, whether styled as contracts, procurements, perks, ex gratia, foreign trips, etc. or what have you.



We will lose a rare opportunity if we allow the 2020 campaign to focus on trivia while ignoring the burning issues that impoverish us.”



This comes days after the NPP and NDC have engaged in a turf war over who is morally upright than the other following the use of the phrase ‘Papa No’



Background



Actress Tracey Boakye’s in a heated banter with Mzbel was said to have referred to her baby’s daddy as ‘Papa No’ which has left many tongues wagging over who exactly that could be.

The Actress who refers to the father of the daughter as “Papa No” has made the word popular on the various social media platforms after her outburst on Mzbel because she had snatched her [Mzbel’s] man and was making good use of him to amass wealth.



The Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah in his submission while the house was debating on the 1billion Dollars minerals royalties agreement in explaining himself used the word ‘Papa no’ angering the Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu.





