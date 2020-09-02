2020 election is between an armed robber and a thief – Steve Manteaw

Click for Market Deals →
Executive Director of Integrated Social Development Centre (ISODEC), Dr Steve Manteaw has said the two major political parties in the country – National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are all thieves who enrich themselves with state resources when voted into power.
He stated that voting in the upcoming December polls is like choosing between an armed robber and a thief.
In an interview on Adom FM, the former Chairman of the Public Interest and Accountability Committee said: “Both NDC and NPP are thieves so the 2020 elections we are only going to choose between an armed robber and a thief”.
He also expressed disappointment in the Akufo-Addo-led government for losing the fight against corruption. He stressed that the government has not shown any commitment in the fight against corruption which has engulfed the country.
“This government has not really inspired confidence in the fight against corruption. We have not seen any serious commitment to tackle it,” he said.
On December 7, 2020, Ghanaians will go to the polls to elect a president who will rule the country for the next 4 years as well as electing Members of Parliament.
