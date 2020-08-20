Politics

2020 elections: A wrong choice is worse than no choice, choose wisely! - Atik cautions Ghanaians

General Secretary of the People's National Convention, Atik Mohammed

General Secretary of the People's National Convention (PNC), Atik Mohammed has called on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to provide substantial evidence to disprove Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's results fair if they so think the Vice President lied.

The Vice President of the Republic, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 held a virtual Government Townhall Meeting and Results Fair in Accra.



The Results Fair was aimed at showcasing the NPP's infrastructure record.



Dr. Bawumia described the infrastructure record of the Akufo-Addo administration as “second to none” when compared to the first term of any government under the fourth republic.



“The investment in infrastructure by the NPP government over the last three years has been massive. I dare say our investment in infrastructure, our infrastructure record, is second to none for any government in its first term under the Fourth Republic.



“Notwithstanding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the completion times of some projects, the data indicates that in the fourth republic, no government has achieved as much in its first term of office in terms of infrastructure projects it initiated its first term as the NPP government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo'', he said.



A Call To Debate

The leadership and members of the NDC have raised questions about the Veep's data with the party's flagbearer and former President John Dramani Mahama challenging President Nana Akufo-Addo to a debate on the infrastructure records of both governments.



"In 2016, when I was talking about the value of infrastructure, friends on the other side said we don't eat infrastructure, we don't eat roads. That was what they said.







"Today, I can see a scramble to grab even KVIPs and any infrastructure and tout it as an achievement. But it is easy to settle the issue of infrastructure. After all, the President says this election is going to be an election of track records, comparing his track record to my track record".



"We can settle it easily, lets have a debate between two of us, the two Presidents. Let Nana Akufo-Addo come and sit down, let me sit down and let's debate our records. I am willing to present myself for a debate, any day, anytime, anywhere and we will settle the matter once and for all", Mr. Mahama said.



A Wrong Choice Worse Than No Choice

Atik Mohammed, speaking on ''Kokrokoo'' on Peace FM, stated that the data and projects named by Dr. Bawumia should not be taken lightly.



According to him, no developmental project is mediocre or basic as critics put it, stressing even if the government has established borehole water facilities, it goes to solve a problem.



On the issue that the government shouldn't claim credit for the infrastructure record because it's taxpayer's money they're using, Atik responded; ''Are we going to vote for the richest man in Ghana?''



''It's about who can best manage our resources. Politics, it's basic or elementary definition, is the authoritative allocation of resources. So, what we're doing is to get somebody who can allocate the resources in such a way that it will benefit us all'', he added.



Atik further advised Ghanaians to weigh the records of the Akufo-Addo and Mahama governments and make the right choice during the general elections saying ''a wrong choice or an uninformed choice is as worse as no choice at all. In fact, it's worse than no choice at all.''

