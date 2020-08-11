Politics

2020 elections: John and Jane ticket is a no contest – Ursula-Owusu

Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has opined that NDC's John Mahama and Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang do not pose any threats at all to the ruling NPP's chances of winning the coming polls.

According to her, Ghanaians have already experienced the tenure of the John Mahama administration and not much has changed with regards to how people view him.



Speaking on the Accra based, Asaase Radio on Tuesday, August 11, Owusu-Ekuful said; “As to comparisons of the tickets, I hate to say it but it’s a no contest because the former the president is a very known entity and he is the one the ballot so as much as I admire his running mate, I don’t think she [Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman] really is going to add much value to the ticket and they all recongise that”



She added; “The gentleman [John Mahama] on the ballot is one whom Ghanaians know very very well and Ghanaians delivered a resounding and unequivocal verdict in 2016 and my sentiment going around is that, not much has changed in terms of the way people view him [John Mahama] and he seems to be living in an alternative reality.”



On the announcement of the opposition NDC’s running mate, the Communications Minister said; “They [John and Jane] tried to do something to get some excitement going but it didn’t last very long and I think it’s all pitted out quickly.”

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful said the plight of Ghanaians under the watch of the John Mahama-led administration was ‘a living hell’ experience for many and urges the populace to be wise in exercising their franchise.



“I can only be thankful that this is the ticket that they are presenting to the Ghanaian people who have tasted both leaders Akufo-Addo, John Mahama] and seen what both can offer and it is no a contest.”



“The three and half years as against the 8 years of the NDC and even John Mahama himself thinks Nana Akufo-Addo has been working for 8 years already due to the enormous amount of work and the results achieved against the odds so even they the [NDC] have subconsciously thrown it the towel,” she concluded.

