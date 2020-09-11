General News

2020 elections: NPP up to victory, NDC down to the lagoon- I. C Quaye

Former MP for Ayawaso Central, Sheikh IC Quaye

A former MP for the Ayawaso Central constituency in the Greater Accra region has urged Ghanaians to retain the New Patriotic Party’s Nana Akufo-Addo into power and ‘push the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) into the lagoon.’

The former legislator, Sheikh IC Quaye says the president has demonstrated trust and fulfilled the promises he made to Ghanaians during his campaign in 2016.



Speaking at the launch of the campaign team for the Ayawaso Central constituency, the respect Islamic scholar said whether the NDC likes of not they will lose the 2020 general polls.



He advised Ghanaians not to allow the NDC to deceive them with their juicy and unrealistic promises.

The NPP he indicated has done a lot for Ghanaians and in appreciating the impact these policies have had on Ghanaians, they would have to retain them in power.



He said: “Let’s push the NPP up up up to victory and the NDC down down to the lagoon” he charged the crowd gathered at the launch of the campaign team on Thursday, September 11, 2020.



”The NDC will not return to power today, they will not return to power tomorrow. It is finished, it is a done deal for the NPP,” he added.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.