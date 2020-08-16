General News

2020 elections: We are the obvious choice – Opoku-Agyemang

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is Mahama's running mate

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is the obvious choice in this year’s elections.

The running mate to former President John Mahama said her boss’ achievements during his first term, should encourage Ghanaians to give the party a second chance.



In her view, the Mahama administration did far more than the Akufo-Addo government has done.



“Any objective assessment will make the NDC an obvious choice for Ghanaians,” the former Education Minister said during an interaction with traders and artisans at Bolga Central in the Upper East region, where she is on a campaign tour.



“At least”, she said, “the COVID-19 pandemic has made Ghanaians appreciate the investments the John Mahama administration made in building various health facilities that have saved the country”.



As far as roads are concerned, she said even though “some people even said they don’t eat roads”, today, “they appreciate” them and are “begging for roads.”

“We forgive them,” she said.



She urged Ghanaians to make a return to the NDC to finish the work it started, which, according to her, have been abandoned by the Akufo-Addo government.



“This is the time for you to make a choice for a productive change, this is the time to vote for good results, and it is the time to look at the facts by yourself and not follow anybody’s propaganda,” Prof Opoku-Agyemang stressed.



Prof Opoku-Agyemang was accompanied by Mr. Alex Segbefia, the former Minister of Health and Deputy Campaign Manager of the party for the 2020 elections; Mrs. Mawuena Trebarh, her spokesperson; Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu and former Deputy Minister of Education; Mrs. Emelia Arthur, former Deputy Western Regional Minister; Mr. Isaac Adongo, MP for Bolgatanga Central; Hajia Lardi Ayii Ayamba, MP for Pusiga among other regional party executives.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.