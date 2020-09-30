2020 licensure exams to be held Thursday & Friday

File photo

This year’s Ghana Teacher Licensure Examinations (GTLE) is scheduled to be held on Thursday, October 1 and Friday, October 2.

It will be the fourth after the examinations were first staged in 2018.



A statement issued by the Executive Secretary of the National Teaching Council (NTC), Christian Addai-Poku, on Tuesday, September 29 said 31,167 candidates will sit the exams at 49 centres this year.



“NTC urges candidates to note that the GTLE is to further quality-assure their training as professionals and will help enhance their professional status, both nationally and internationally.



“Candidates are therefore expected to exhibit the highest level of professionalism before, during and after the examination.”

The Education Act (Act 778) passed in 2008 led to the setting up of the Council with responsibility for setting professional standards, registering and licensing teachers.



Since 2018, the Council has put in place the mechanisms for conducting a rigorous and credible teacher licensure examination for persons seeking to teach in pre-tertiary schools.



The mandate of the Council is further consolidated in Education Regulatory Bodies Act 2020, Act 1023.