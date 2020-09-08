Politics

2020 polls: Bawumia solicits for votes from people of the Savannah region

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has requested the votes of the King and Overlord of the Gonja Traditional Area Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa (I) and his people in coming December 7 elections.

Dr Bawumia made the plea at the forecourt of the Jakpa Palace after paying a courtesy call on Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa (I).



The Veep said he was in the palace to introduce himself to the overlord and to seek for his blessings going into the 2020 elections as the running mate to the NPP flagbearer Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo.



He also used the opportunity to remind the people of Damongo of some achievements of the NPP government in the Savannah region including opening up of the Damongo township roads, One village One dam projects, infrastructural development in some schools including a community day school at Larabanga.



Another project he mentioned was an ongoing water project after President Akufo-Addo participated in the sod-cutting ceremony in Damongo.



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has therefore called on the people of the Savannah Region to reward President Nana Akufo-Addo by giving him another four-year mandate to do more.

He said a lot is in the pipeline for the infant region which can only be released by renewing the mandate of the current government.



He used the opportunity to also introduce the NPP Parliamentary candidate for the Damongo Constituency Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor who he described as very hard working and will best represent the Damongo Constituency in Parliament.



The Yagbonwura in a speech read on his behalf by the Registrar of the Gonja traditional council Mr Abutu Kapori commended Dr Bawumia and the NPP government for the creation of the Savannah Region and also the water project that is ongoing in Damongo.



Defence Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for Bimbilla Hon Dominic Nitiwul said he felt very sad after travelling to Salaga and Daboya because brothers to former President Mahama who are in- charge of the construction of the roads, Ibrahim Mahama and Peter Mahama had all left the projects uncompleted.



He pleaded with the people of the Savannah Region to give the NPP three of their parliamentary seats in the 2020 elections by voting out the NDC MP’s especially the Damongo Constituency MP who he says has never lobbied for anything to the Damongo Constituency.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana water company Dr Clifford Braimah assured the people of Damongo that the water project is ongoing and it will end the Damongo water problems.



Many speakers took turns to address the people gathered.



Among them include CEO for Ghana export promotion, Mr Albert Diwura Kassim, Mr Anthony Karbo who is Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways and MP for Lawra, Interior Minister Ambrose Dery, NPP Savannah Regional Chairman Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana aka Prof Kalamonia and Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor who is the NPP candidate for the Damongo Constituency.

