Politics

2020 polls: Lead NPP campaign for victory – Samira to women

Second Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Samira Bawumia

Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, has urged the women’s wing of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and women in general to campaign for the party ahead of the December 7 polls.

She said there is the need to consolidate the gains made by this administration in the last three and a half years, hence, it is necessary for the women to campaign vigorously for the party.



Mrs Bawumia was speaking during the inauguration of the various campaign working committees of the party in the Ashanti Region over the weekend.

In a tweet, she said “I joined several members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in an electrifying atmosphere to inaugurate the various campaign working committees of the Ashanti Regional Women’s wing, in Kumasi.



“I reiterated the need for women to lead the campaign to retain H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP in office to consolidate our gains in the last three and a half years.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.