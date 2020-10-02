2020 polls: Nana ‘Toaso’ – Okyenhene declares support for Akufo-Addo

Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin shaking hand with Nana Akufo-Addo

Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin has called on Ghanaians to renew the mandate of President Akufo-Addo for four more years to accomplish his vision for the country.

According to Okyenhene, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has performed creditably well in his first term by implementing major policy interventions such as Free Senior High School, One District One Factory, Nation Builders Corps, Planting for food and Jobs among many others are yielding better results and positively impacting growth and development of the country therefore deserves another term to do more.



He said Okyeman has benefited immensely from all these policies as well as road infrastructure projects facilitating the transport of food from farming communities to market centers.



Okyenhene therefore cautioned any subject of Akyem land who has planned to vote against Akufo-Addo come December 7,2020 Presidential and Parliamentary election.

“Nana ‘toaso ‘ for another four more years to continue the good work. Anyone here today as an Akyem or Ghanaian when you go to cast your secret ballot while you child goes to school for free,cognizant of good governance and the beacon of hope around us and yet you do not vote well [Okyenhene pause as crowd cheers] …he continued “Okyeman thank you”



Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin said this Friday at a durbar by Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council held to welcome President Akufo Addo and his entourage as part of three day- tour of the Eastern Region .



Okyenhene said President Akufo Addo has exhibited qualities of a great leader citing how he managed Coronavirus pandemic to the admiration of the world,stating that Okyeman which is the “Maker of Ghana’s politics “is proud that an illustrious son has achieved these feat within a short period in governance .