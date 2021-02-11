2020 polls: Produce evidence that military took over role of EC – Nitiwul

Dominic Nitwul, Defense Minister-designate

Defense Minister-designate Dominic Nitwul has said that the military did not take over the role of the Electoral Commission (EC) during last year’s elections.

He said this on Thursday, February 11 during his vetting by the Appointments Committee of Parliament.



He challenged anyone with contrary views to produce evidence to that effect for matter to be investigated.



Concerns were raised against the use of the military in the elections.

But the Bimbila lawmaker at the vetting said: “The military is for the people of Ghana not interest of any political party, so if you have any evidence that any military person took over the role of the EC and declared results, let us know and we will investigate it.



“I have been having briefs on the military and no military officer has been caught because he has been accused of shooting somebody.



“The police are investigating it so if there is any military man who has been identified as shooting, the police will investigate and he will be dealt with.”