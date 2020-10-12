2020 polls: Take a look at our performance and vote for us - Oteng-Gyasi to constituents

Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, addressing the gathering

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Prestea Huni-valley constituency, Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, has urged residents in her area to vote for the government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the December 7 elections on the basis of their remarkable first term perfomance.

She said a critical evaluation of the overall performance of the NPP within these few years indicates that they have achieved a whole lot higher than the state of affairs they inherited at the start of 2017.



Addressing hundreds of NPP supporters, floating voters and sympathisers on the stop of a Health Walk dubbed "Walk to Connect" organised by the NPP Youth Wing in Prestea on Saturday, October 10, 2020, the MP reiterated the importance of the upcoming general elections saying, "it is only the NPP that has the competence to manage the economic system and remedy the troubles the country faces".



According to the legislator, in less than 4 years in office, the Akufo-Addo-led administration has initiated and implemented many social intervention policies the National Democratic Congress (NDC) could not do in 8 years, some of which included, the free water and electricity COVID-19 relief package for Ghanaians, Nation Builders Corps (NaBCO) which was instituted to curtail the skyrocketing unemployed youth in the country, One district one factory (1D1F), Planting for food and jobs, planting for export and rural development, one constituency one ambulance, public service recruitment and restoration of trainee teachers and nurses allowances.



The MP who doubles as Ghana’s Minister for Tourism, emphasized that, in spite of the disbelieve of the NDC, President Akufo-Addo broke all odds to make sure a great and innovative educational sector revolution, Free SHS is implemented in his first year in office.

The Minister indicated that, the leadership of this country under the NPP has brought relief to Ghanaians and has resulted in much better outcomes than the disastrous outcomes under the NDC.



She implored constituents to continue to trust and rely on President Akufo-Addo’s strong and compassionate leadership in the next four years since his agenda of transformative policies are overwhelming.



She, therefore, took the opportunity and appealed to the people to reject the NDC and vote for good governance by voting for her and President Akufo-Addo in the December 7 elections to consolidate the gains made by the NPP and further create a path to prosperity for the country and also improve the well-being of its citizens.

