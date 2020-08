Politics

2020 polls: ‘There is palpable wind of change blowing’ – NDC

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer of the NDC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said Ghanaians across the country are calling for a change of government in this year’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, speaking at the party’s weekly press conference at the NDC’s headquarters in Accra Monday August 10 said the Akufo-Addo administration has failed Ghanaians in all sectors of the economy.



This situation, he said, has led to what he described as the ‘palpable call for a change of government’ this year.



Mr Gyamfi accused the government of engaging in nepotism, corruption, wanton dissipation of state resources and thievery.



He further mentioned that the NDC has positioned itself well to wrestle power from the governing party.

“All across the country today there is a palpable wind of change blowing because Ghanaians are crying for rescuing, Ghanaians are yearning for the return of John Dramani Mahama to continue his good works,” Sammy Gyamfi said.



“Ghanaians are tired of the failed promises of this government, Ghanaians are tired of the hardship we are witnessing under this government, Ghanaians are tired of the deliberate collapse of businesses and jobs under this government, Ghanaians are tired with the unprecedented levels of corruption and nepotism we have witnessed in the last three and half years, Ghanaians are tired with the alarming levels of unemployment and the decline of all sectors of the economy president Akufo-Addo has supervised in the last three and half years .



“They are clamouring for leaders who are sensitive to their plight, leaders who have the right solutions for the challenges confronting them.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.