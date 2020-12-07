#2020polls: My security officer has finally voted – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama voted earlier today

The presidential candidate of the main opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Mr John Dramani Mahama has indicated that his security guard, who had voting challenges at the polling station earlier today has finally cast his vote.

Mr Mahama made a public complaint after casting his vote in the ongoing general elections at the Bole District Office polling station in the Savanna Region that his bodyguard could not find his name in the voters list .



Mr Mahama told the media, “One of my security personnel, I registered here with him and during the exhibition, we checked his name was there. But we got here today and his name is not there and, so, I don’t know if it’s a generalised problem”.



But hours later, the former President posted on social media indicating that “the issue with my security officer has been resolved and he has voted”, while thanking the presiding officer for intervening.





Many thanks to the Presiding Officer at the Bole District Assembly Polling Station. The issue with my security officer has been resolved and he has voted. Posted by John Dramani Mahama on Monday, December 7, 2020

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission (EC) has put out a public notice to that effect.

The public notice was made on the EC’s official social media page.



It read: “Our attention has been drawn to a news article of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential Candidate, former President John Mahama, follOwing an interview granted in Bole. In the said interview, the former President made the assertion that his bodyguard was not on the Voters Register and had not voted.



“The Commission takes note that former President Mahama has corrected this assertion”.



The notice continued: “The bodyguard, Mr Tahiru Bombi Bakari, voted at the District Office Polling Station in Bole-Bamboi Constituency. This was after the Name Reference List Officer was able to trace his name in the Voters Register following several attempts due to Mr Tahiru not having his Voters ID Card on him and providing his name in a different sequence from that on the register”.