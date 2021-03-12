2021 Budget: Multi-purpose judicial training institute to be constructed in Accra

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Leader of Government Business has said government will commence the construction of a multi–purpose judicial training institute in Accra this year.

He said the Mankessim Court Complex in the Mfansteman Municipality, as well as the High Court in Odumase Krobo in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality, would also be opened in 2021.



Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said this on Friday when he presented the 2021 Budget on the theme: “Consolidation, Completion & Continuation.”



He said the Garu, Bongo, Sowutuom, and Manso Adubia district courts as well as the Amasaman High Court were also commissioned and automated with Direct Transmission Systems, which allowed for real-time production of court proceedings during court sittings.



Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said to preserve the peace and security of the nation, the Ghana Police Service had deepened the intelligence-led policing through gathering of critical intelligence for effective and efficient combatting of criminals in a proactive manner.



He said 709 officer cadets graduated and 2,335 recruit officers passed out from the Ghana Immigration Service Academy and the Immigration Service Training School, respectively, at Assin Fosu.

“The Service arrested a total of 5,448 other nationals for breaching immigration laws and penalties were imposed and fines collected from the offenders. In addition, 28 of the offenders were arraigned before the law courts,” he said.



Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said the Ministry of the Interior, through the Ghana Prisons Service, would continue with the construction of the Nsawam Prison remand project and other prison construction projects this year, train 2,200 inmates in technical and vocational skills, and offer formal education to 1,000 others.



He said it would also build the capacity of 1,350 personnel who had recently been recruited.



On defence, the Minister said the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) complemented internal security in 2020 and collaborated with the other Security Services to offer assistance to the civil authorities to ensure peace and security.



“The operations include Operation CALM LIFE across the entire country; and Operation SIT DOWN LOOK at the borders.”

He said the GAF assisted the Ghana Police Service in Local Government and Rural Development, and Zoomlion Ghana Ltd in Operation COVID safety, adding that in 2021, the GAF would continue to conduct operations aimed at law enforcement at sea and ashore.



“These operations include Volta Lake patrols, and drug enforcement in support of the Ghana Maritime Authority and the Narcotics Control Commission.”



Mr Kye-Mensah-Bonsu said the construction of a Forward Operating Base at Ezinlibo, Western Region, as part of government's national strategic programme to protect the country’s oil, gas and other natural resources, was 10 per cent complete.



“Government also gave approval for the establishment of 12 additional FOB and three logistics centres along the northern borders of the country to prevent cross border crimes and terrorist infiltrations,” he said.



He said infrastructure works on the 500 Bed Military Hospital at Afari in Kumasi was also 85 per cent complete as at December 2020, and overall completion factoring the installation of medical equipment was at 58 per cent, adding that it would soon completed to open it for use.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, on the issue of National Security, said the National Intelligence Bureau and National Signals Bureau countered terrorism, associated e-crimes, violent and organised crimes and other national security threats.



“In 2021, these agencies will improve the capabilities for intelligence gathering, dissemination and special operational activities amongst the security and intelligence agencies.”



