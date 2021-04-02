2021 Easter: Updated safety directives for Easter festivities

File photo of a beach

In a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus during the Easter Festivities, The Regional Security Council in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior and the Ghana Police Service, has laid out stringent measures to ensure compliance with the directives stated by the President; H.E Nana Akufo-Addo.

Churches, mosques, restaurants and other public places have been advised to have hand washing facilities, entreat their customers to have their face masks on as well as employ other safety protocols during this festive season.



According to the press statement, all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) would need to collaborate with their respective Police Commanders and other Security apparatus to ensure that all beaches from Ada to the coastal boundary with the Central Region remain closed until further notice.

Violators of the COVID-19 safety protocols will be arrested, fined or prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.



The general public is entreated to be part of the campaign to prevent the spread of the virus by wearing their mask, staying home, sanitizing or frequently washing their hands and practice social distancing.