2021 IWD: This is our time – CEO of Media General to women

Beatrice Agyemang is the Group CEO of Media General Group

The Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Media General, Beatrice Agyeman has said that women are now able to access opportunities which were hitherto difficult for them to reach.

She said this in her message to women on the occasion of the 202012 International Women’s Day celebration on Monday, March 8.



“Women are now getting opportunities which were nonexistent to them in the past and we are now seeing women in areas which have always been male-dominated. This is our time.”



For her part, CEO of Stratcomm Africa, Esther Cobbah told men in the society to free their minds in order to see and appreciate the value that women bring on board.



She said this in connection with a comment made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the effect that Ghanaian women have not shown enough dynamism, while speaking on the New Day show on TV3 as part of the International Women’s Day celebration on Monday, March 8.



Mr Akufo-Addo in his contribution at the Women Deliver Conference in Canada in 2019 said he was yet to see dynamism in Ghanaian women.

“We are not seeing enough dynamism and activism on the part of those who are seeking. I am talking about dynamism where it matters…electing people to Parliament, controlling political parties because they are the instruments by which our societies make decisions.



“We are talking about decisions, not wishes and hopes, we are talking about decisions that are going to make the difference,” the President said.



Asked whether women have not shown enough dynamism as is being stated by the President, Ms Esther Cobbah who is an award-winning communications consultant told host of the show Berla Mundi that “I believe that women have been showing dynamism for years. If you look at Ghana’s economy women are holding their own in that area. There is a lot of informal businesses and most of these are ran by women.



“Women are taking care of families, women are holding so much together in this country. What is left is for the men to liberate their minds and be able to see the value that women bring.



“We are working at it as women but society itself has to appreciate the value that they get from women. Otherwise, women will continue to show dynamism and men will not even see.”

She also asked women to assist men in liberating their minds to appreciate the value they have.



“We also have the responsibility to help men to liberate their minds, in some cases by liberating our own minds and refusing to be confined by society because as for men, unfortunately, they are where they are.



“We liberate our minds and we free them from the situation where they are not leveraging the value that we bring.”