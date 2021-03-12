2021 budget: Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu storms Parliament with famous brown bag

All is set for the 2021 budget presentation as the Majority leader in parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has appeared before parliament.

Following in the stead of the finance minister-designate, Ken Ofori-Atta, he showed up with the famous brown bag.



The budget reading is in line with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and section 21 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).



Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was accompanied by the Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, his wife and other dignitaries.



President Akufo-Addo on Thursday, March 11, 2021 appointed Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as the caretaker-Minister for Finance.

This comes after the Minister-designate for the sector, Ken Ofori-Atta's inability to be present for the presentation. He is in the United States on medical leave over COVID-19 complications.



President Akufo-Addo in a letter to the Speaker of Parliament said, “I write respectfully to inform you that, pursuant to Order 140 Rules 2 and 3, of the Standing Orders of Parliament, I have assigned temporarily responsibility for the Ministry of Finance to the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Member of Parliament for Suame.”



