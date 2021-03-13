2021 budget insensitive, uninspiring – Suhuyini

Lawmaker for Tamale North, Alhasan Suhuyini has said the 2021 budget statement presented by Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu will worsen the condition of businesses in the country.

He said at a time Ghanaians and businesses are dealing with the negative impact of the coronavirus, the government has introduced taxes to, in his view, worsen their plight.



“The government introduced burdensome taxes on some companies already overburdened by COVID-19,” he said on the Key Points on TV3 Saturday, March 13.



He added “There is the tax on sanitation that we are going to deal with. There is also the Covid levy for us to pay.

“How much more can one be insensitive? As a people, we have already paid for Covid by the loved ones lost and by businesses that have been lost.”



