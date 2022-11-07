2
Menu
News

2021 was a challenging year - Adwoa Safo speaks on return to Ghana

4906908905392 1917955918289?resize=629%2C401&ssl=1 Sarah Adwoa Safo, MP Dome-Kwabenya

Mon, 7 Nov 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament(MP) for Dome Kwabenya Constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo, is back in Ghana after close to a year in the United States of America.

She is back after staying away from her duties as a Member of Parliament for the period amidst criticisms from some colleague MPs and executives of the New Patriotic Party.

Sarah Adwoa Safo was spotted at a Presbyterian Church in her Constituency on Sunday November 6, 2022 where she was accompanied by some family and friends to thank God for his protection of her life.

Speaking to the Congregation, Adwoa Safo said she was grateful to God for protecting her life and that of her family stressing that “last year was a very challenging year”.

The Member of Parliament who doubled as Gender and Social Protection Minister was sacked by the President of Ghana after she failed to show up for her responsibilities.

Rumors were rife that she had left the country because she did not want the Gender, Children, and Social Protection Minister but rather wanted to remain the Deputy Majority leader in Parliament; a position which had been given to Alex Afenyo Markin.

Meanwhile, after referring her absence from Parliament to the privileges committee of Parliament, the Speaker of Parliament said he investigated their work and was not satisfied with it and has since referred it to the floor of Parliament for a decision to be taken.




Source: www.mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Here’s what Martin Kpebu wants Bagbin to do if he takes over as president
Price of salt and gari increasing every day - Mahama expresses worry
List of 22 players likely to be dropped from Otto Addo's 55-man provisional squad
'Agric Minister turns market queen?' - Tarzan asks
'Ice water' business returns to Hohoe, Ho after decades
Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah left out of Ghana’s provisional squad over indecision
Otto Addo snubs Abdul-Aziz Yakubu in Black Stars provisional squad
How Gabby compared Somalia's currency to the cedi in 2014
Never been to the UK or sold cocaine before - Jojo Mills-Robertson clarifies
Kume Preko reloaded: Demonstrators hit the streets of Accra in charged mood
Related Articles: