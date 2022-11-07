2021 was a challenging year - Adwoa Safo speaks on return to Ghana

Sarah Adwoa Safo, MP Dome-Kwabenya

Member of Parliament(MP) for Dome Kwabenya Constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo, is back in Ghana after close to a year in the United States of America.

She is back after staying away from her duties as a Member of Parliament for the period amidst criticisms from some colleague MPs and executives of the New Patriotic Party.



Sarah Adwoa Safo was spotted at a Presbyterian Church in her Constituency on Sunday November 6, 2022 where she was accompanied by some family and friends to thank God for his protection of her life.



Speaking to the Congregation, Adwoa Safo said she was grateful to God for protecting her life and that of her family stressing that “last year was a very challenging year”.



The Member of Parliament who doubled as Gender and Social Protection Minister was sacked by the President of Ghana after she failed to show up for her responsibilities.



Rumors were rife that she had left the country because she did not want the Gender, Children, and Social Protection Minister but rather wanted to remain the Deputy Majority leader in Parliament; a position which had been given to Alex Afenyo Markin.

Meanwhile, after referring her absence from Parliament to the privileges committee of Parliament, the Speaker of Parliament said he investigated their work and was not satisfied with it and has since referred it to the floor of Parliament for a decision to be taken.











