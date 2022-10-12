2022/2023 NSS postings released

The NSS released the postings on Wednesday, October 12

The Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has announced the release of this year’s National Service postings.

The NSS released the postings, today, 12 October 2022.



A total of One hundred and fifteen thousand, two hundred and forty (115,240) prospective national service personnel enrolled to undertake their mandatory national service for the 2022/2023 service year.



A statement issued by the NSS said: “The prospective service personnel include the year 2022 eligible Ghanaian graduates from accredited tertiary institutions in the country, defaulters who submitted their applications for postings, and private registrants.”

The NSS urged prospective service personnel to log onto the Scheme's website, “to check their placements.”



It indicated that: “Printing of appointment letters by service personnel and endorsements by respective user agencies can only be done from Monday, October 17, 2022,” while “validation and registration at all regional centres across the country would begin on Monday, October 24, 2022, and continue till FRIDAY, December 30,2022, to accommodate prospective service personnel who are yet to complete their academic programmes.”