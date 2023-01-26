2022 BECE: Entire results of 73 school, 2 private candidates cancelled – WAEC

File photo

The West Africa Examinations Council (WAEC) has cancelled the subject results of 416 School candidates who took part in the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

This follows the completion of WAEC’s investigations carried out into some cases of examination malpractice detected during the conduct of the examinations.



The results were cancelled for the offence of either bringing foreign materials into the examination hall or colluding with other candidates.



Three private candidates also had their subject results cancelled.



In a statement announcing the release of provisional results for both school and private candidates who sat the examination in 2022, WAEC said it approved: “Withholding of subject results for 38 school candidates pending conclusion of investigations into various cases of alleged examination malpractice.”



Also, WAEC has cancelled the “Entire Results of 73 school candidates and 2 private candidates for the offence of bringing mobile phones into the examination hall.”



Eleven school candidates have had their “Entire Results” withheld pending conclusion of “investigations into various cases of alleged examination malpractice.”

While the “scripts of candidates from 40 schools in certain subjects are undergoing scrutiny.”



According to WAEC, the “withheld results of candidates may be cancelled or released based on the outcome of the investigations.”



In all, a total of 552,288 candidates made up of 276,999 males and 276,289 females entered for the school examination. This include 65 candidates with visual impairment, 427 with hearing impairment and 54 candidates with other test accommodation needs.



Out of the total number of candidates who entered for the examination, 4,309 candidates were absent.



The BECE for private candidates recorded a total entry figure of 1,144 candidates. This was made up of 641 males and 503 females. Out of the total number of candidates who entered for the examination, 84 candidates were absent.