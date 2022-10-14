2022 BECE candidates support Hassaniya Islamic JHS with items

File photo

The 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (B.E.C.E) candidates of Hassaniya Islamic Junior High School (JHS) at Aiyinasi in Ellembelle District of the Western Region, have provided items worth GHC2,285 to their school.

The items provided by the candidates to the school are; a set of wireless microphones for announcement purposes, a set of jerseys for the male students in the school, a volleyball and a football.



The kind gesture is expected to be emulated by the future candidates and also past students of the school to support their alma mater.



The 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (B.E.C.E) will commence on Monday, November 17 and end on Friday, November 21, 2022, across the country.



Speaking to the newsmen in the area, the Chairperson of the school's Parent-teacher Association (P.T.A) and SMC, Abdul Karim Pennah gave thanks to the candidates for the kind gesture offered to the school.



"In fact, today I'm very happy with this kind gesture, this is unprecedented, these candidates have done well and they deserve commendation. They have shown that they think about their school," he expressed his happiness.

He urged them to remember the school in future if they become great personalities in this country.



"With this gesture, I believe in Allah that in future, they will be great personalities in this country and I will urge them if Allah helps them to become great personalities, they should not forget about their school, they should remember the school," he said.



He took the opportunity to charge the candidates to take their studies seriously to come out flying colours.



"Let me use this opportunity to tell them to take their studies so so serious and avoid any apor so that they can pass and pass well to come out with flying colours," he urged.



The PTA Chairperson seized the opportunity to commend the teaching staff of the school for working assiduously to instil knowledge and discipline in the school children.

He emphasized that the parents would continue to be in good relationships with the teaching staff to improve the school.



On his part, the Project Coordinator of the school who is also the mathematics teacher, Bright Andoh commended the candidates for contributing financially to purchase items for the school.



He said the kind gesture would be used to remember them in their absence.



He stated that the kind gesture would motivate the candidates to think about this country in future.



"We have done this so that if they assume higher positions and offices they will think about others, they will not steal from the state to enrich themselves but they will give back to society, and we believe that past students of the school will come to the school to support," he said.

Bright Andoh charged the candidates to focus on their books and eschew examination malpractices that would jeopardize their education.



He took the opportunity to call on parents and others to pray for the BECE candidates to get God's favour in their upcoming final exams.



Salomey Kwofie who did the presentation on behalf of her colleague candidates, urged the teaching staff and students of the school to put the items to good use and achieve their intended purpose.



She pledged that they would take their studies seriously to come out with flying colours.